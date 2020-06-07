Mohit Raina enjoys first break from work in 10 years

By | Published: 9:49 am

New Delhi: Actor Mohit Raina says he got his first break from work since 2010 thanks to the ongoing lockdown.

“After modelling, I started working in television in 2010. And since 2010 I haven’t taken a break. I worked back to back on projects,” Mohit told IANS.

“In 2019, I did five projects and I decided that this year, I am going to plan well, market myself and get a PR. I thought I would get a nice photoshoot done. Now, out of the five projects, I guess four will come out during the lockdown. I have realized that you can’t plan anything in life and that’s my biggest takeaway from this experience,” he added.

Mohit feels everyone has a tendency to take oneself seriously.

“We can’t plan anything. I am spending time with my family and doing all those things that I haven’t done. I am hearing my mother’s college stories, and when you talk to them you realise that these are the moments you cherish all your life,” he added.

On the work front, Mohit was last seen in the digital film. “Mrs. Serial Killer”, which released on Netflix in May.