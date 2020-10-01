Mohsin Shaikh all praised for Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag

The Indipop song of 90s was recreated with new generation trending style

Recently turned lyricist Mohsin Shaikh has recreated Mika Singh’s Indipop song of 90s Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag for Vinod Bachchan’s Ginny Weds Sunny starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. Mohsin Shaikh has written the song which is been sung by Mika Singh, Badshah, Neha Kakkar and composed by Payal Dev.

Mohsin’s debut as a lyricist for Kamariya hila rahi hai had got a phenomenal response all across Youtube with crossing more than 62 million views within the time span of 6 months. The talented Mohsin as a music composer/lyricist has started his journey with film Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon. He has also worked in films like Munna Michael, Julie 2, Jalebi, and Drive etc. as Javed-Mohsin musical duo. Besides the film, the composer has composed songs for album Dil Mera Blast sung by Darshan Raval. They have also composed for T-series albums Meri Maa and Saara India with singer Jubin Nautiyal respectively.

Being a composer Mohsin Shaikh has always been energetic and passionate about lyrics. He believes that good lyrics with a good composition can take the song to the next level. “I feel a good composer will always have the passion for everything either lyrics or music. My father is a poet so I think I have got those genes from him. With his debut song Kamariya hila rahi hai which was a phenomenal hit, he said it was an opportunity that knocks down his way. Payal Dev is the composer of that song,” he further said.

On being asked about Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag He said he had recreated the song and it has come out very nice. “The lyrics are quirky which go well with Payal Dev’s composition and designed by Aditya Dev. It is a full fledged commercial Bollywood song with catchy beats and music which is sure to get you moving and grooving. The quirky song is sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Badshah and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. We have recreated the song in the new generation trending style. By the end of the month, the song will be out.”