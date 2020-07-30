Moin-ud-Dowla Gold Cup loses its sheen

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: The prestigious Moin-ud-Dowla Gold Cup, one of the oldest and grandest cricket tournaments, is no more on a cricketer’s itinerary. This year the Covid-19 pandemic has more or less ruled out any possibility of this once premier tournament.

Come August in the midst of monsoon, Hyderabad was the destination of a galaxy of cricketers who made it a point to play in tournament in the past. Cricketers have rich memories and till the 70s, it was notified as a first class tournament by the Board.

The Gold Cup’s best years were till the 80s when the cream of Indian cricket paraded their skills. The tournament was a very prominent fixture in the Indian cricket calendar. So much so, the inclusion of some of players into the Indian team was based on their performances in this prestigious tournament.

However, the busy international schedule resulted in the popularity of this tournament dwindle. Some of the other associations also started their own championships like Buchi Babu in Chennai and KSCA in Bengaluru, robbing much of the status which the Gold Cup had acquired and enjoyed.

PR Man Singh, former secretary of the HCA, said many considered Moin-ud-Dowla tournament as a launching pad for their international careers. “It was also a sort of selection trials for the Indian team for many years. Sadly, as the years have progressed, the tournament has lost its sheen. The tournament was a good 90-over and 40-over three-day game. Later on it became a one-day tournament,’’ he said.

According to senior journalist Valentine Wilson, the State Bank team was one of the strongest sides with many Indian stalwarts in their ranks. Former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar, Hanumant Singh, Ambar Roy, G.R. Viswanath, Abid Ali, were some of greats who played for this side.

“The youngest side was the Vazir Sultan Tobacco colts, which was invariably led by a senior cricketer like Indian skipper Mansur Ali Khan Patuadi or the ever-reliable Chandu Borde.

“ML Jaisimha was a cult figure. He led the U. Foam side, which had some charismatic stars like Salim Durrani and Erapalli Prasanna. After the U Foam stint, Jaisimha led the F.D. Stewart XI. Jaisimha had made it a habit to cradle the gorgeous Gold Cup, year after year. As long as Man Singh was the secretary he would make sincere efforts to add glamour and glitz to the tournament,’’ said Wilson.

One to remember immediately is the performance of a bustling Abdul Bari Wahab, who rocked back the formidable State Bank’s batting machine on its heels removing Ajit Wadekar, Ambar Roy and Hanumant with successive balls for the first-ever hat-trick. Also etched in the memory is the towering six that Kapil Dev hit and the ball sailed over the LB Stadium roof.

There were fabled stories and one of them was the biggest six of Moin Ud Dowla was whacked by the tall C. K. Nayudu at the Gymkhana Grounds in the 1930s. Patuadi patrolling the covers and running like a panther to field. There was the young Sunil Gavaskar or the next generation of Sachin Tendulkar or our own Mohd Azharuddin or VVS Laxman dazzling with their wristy artistry.

Donated by Moin-ud-Dowla in 1933, the mystery of the original Gold Cup remains? Does anyone know where it is? What a pity! The original cup was worth Rs 2.77 lakhs when it was reportedly valued in 1988.

Man Singh said it is a shame that no one knows about whereabouts of the original gold cup. ”Sadly, a tournament that was steeped in rich history and the Cup which has heritage value seem to be lost,” he said a few years ago.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .