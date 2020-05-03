Mom astonishes Twitterati with epic TikTok video

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Quarantine brought out the inner college girl of 48-year-old Lia Davila, a resident of Connecticut in the US who has shot to fame with her epic dance on TikTok. It all started when Lia and her 16-year-old son decided to create a video on a whim out of boredom.

Having been a member of a drumline dance team in college, Lia brought in moves she used in that routine and grooved to random drum beats found by her son and uploaded the video to TikTok.

At the end of the video, her 16-year-old son is seen astonished at seeing his mom perform high jumps in the air. And so are the netizens who are amazed at this super mom’s agility.

One user wrote, “Quarantine has showed me y’all got so cool ass parent.” Many also noted how difficult it would be to pull off that split the mom does at the end of the video. Most posted gifs and memes in response to the short video which has been viewed 1.4 million times and garnered 1,00,000 likes on TikTok.

For Lia, who owns a dance studio that is currently closed due to the outbreak, the adulation was unexpected, but welcome.

