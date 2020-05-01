Mom treks 130 km to meet son stranded in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:00 am

Hyderabad: A mother’s love knows no bounds. And in Telangana, the lockdown has proved this twice, if not more now. If in early April a mother rode her scooter for over 1,400 km to get back her son stranded in Andhra Pradesh, now it is a 60-year-old mother who walked 130 kilometres over five days, from Nagarkurnool to the city, to visit her son who was stranded at a construction site here.

Ramchandramma, lived with her two sons and a daughter at Lingala mandal in Nagarkurnool, around 130 km from Hyderabad. Her elder son Ramulu worked as a construction labourer and was staying at a construction site at Shaikpet in the city along with his family.

A week ago, Ramchandramma called Ramulu over phone and enquired about his well-being. “I told her that due to the lockdown, I was facing some problems and once it gets over, I will visit her. She disconnected the phone and since then, was worried it seems,” Ramulu told Telangana Today.

On Wednesday night, Ramulu received a phone call from a stranger who asked for his address and to his surprise, said his mother was in the city. “I was shocked initially and was not ready to believe it. I then gave him my address and soon enough, two persons came in a car and dropped my mother here,” he said.

Ramchandramma told Telangana Today that she was worried about her son and had tried to call him again on April 25 (Saturday).

“But I was unable to reach him over phone and got worried. I left home without informing anyone and on the way stopped at a relative’s place at Achampet. I stayed there for a day and the next day when they went to their agriculture field, I started for the city. I walked along the road and took rest on the roadside or in villages,” she said.

On Thursday, she reached Chandrayangutta and did not know where to go. “I only had his mobile phone number when I reached here. I sought help from some persons who then tried to reach him on phone. But the service to the phone was suspended,” she said.

A local person in Chandrayangutta then did an online recharge for Ramulu’s number. After this, they managed to call Ramulu. With the help of locals and the Chandrayangutta police, Ramchandramma was taken to her son in Shaikpet.

