Momentum is with India, says Hyderabad’s Purnima Rau

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: As Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team prepare for an historic finale against Australia in the T20 World Cup at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, Hyderabad’s Purnima Rau goes down the memory lane.

The Rau-led team made history by becoming the first Indian women team to win the one-day three-nation tourney in New Zealand way back in 1995. Twenty-one years later, as a coach, India upset Australia to win their maiden T20 series 2-0 Down Under.

“Both were historic moments. Till then no one had noticed about India’s performances outside the country. Spin was our strength and on seaming tracks of New Zealand in 1995, we spun the ball on grass which surprised even the grounds man who prepared the Wellington wicket. We created ripples and won the international tourney beating a mighty team like Australia. That triumph gave the belief in the country that women can bring glory in cricket,’’ said the 53-year-old, who is now training the Arunachal Pradesh team.

Talking about the T20 triumph in Australia, Rau said: “We made history by beating Australia in Australia. It was first overseas win again. It is the same core which is playing in the present World Cup. Barring for a few young players like Shefali or Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav and a couple of players, rest of them played in that series. Players like Harmanpreet, Smrithi (Mandhana), Poonam (Yadav), Shikha (Pandey), Veda Krishnamurthy were in the team that had also the likes Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. It is a process which is happening now.’’

Rau pointed out that these girls had the potential to win a big tournament. “In this World Cup, Shefali Verma made the difference with her big-hitting. Even when I was the coach, I had given the players to play fearless cricket. Shefali hits hard and long. The extra cover and straight shots are very pleasing to the eye. She does it effortlessly. If Mithali Raj plays pleasing strokes along the ground, Shefali clears the boundaries with her sheer timing.’’

The coach added she was not worried about Harmanpreet form. “I am sure she will come alive with her explosive batting in the big stage on Sunday. She is one of the big-hitters of the world cricket.’’

According to Rau, the bowlers have played a big role in India’s campaign. “The old guards like Poonam, Gayakwad, Pandey, Deepti are doing well. Radha is coming into her own self. Pandey is a much improved bowler, particularly in death overs.‘’

Rau said India deserved to be in the final. “I would have been happier if they had beaten England and come into the final. But rules are rules. It is same for all. India played consistent cricket from the first game. However, I think the rules should change and there should be a reserve day in semifinals. It is unfair to any team without any reserve day. But in the end, the best teams have come to the final.’’

She warned that Australia play their game in a hard way. “They have won World Cups consistently and they know the formula to win. It is all about handling the pressure. In the semifinals, without their key player Ellyse Perry, Australia beat South Africa. That is a mark of a champion team.

“However, this Indian team has played fearless cricket. This team is different with young Shefali’s explosive batting and the spinners playing a major role. We have the chance to upset the applecart of Australia if we continue with the same rhythm. Most importantly, we have to look for a good starts, either in batting or bowling.

“Australia will be playing under some sort of pressure at home. MCG is an imposing playing ground. I’m sure there will be a big crowd on Sunday and that can nerve the players but India should enjoy their game. The momentum is with India.’’

Rau concluded by saying India always had the potential to win a World Cup. “We faltered in 2005 and 2017, which was a watershed moment even though they lost to England at Lord’s. This moment is huge for Indian women’s cricket.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .