Mompreneur Vaishnavi Iyer’s journey of baking

By | Published: 7:04 pm

What started as a passion turned into a full-time job for Vaishnavi Iyer Choudhary who went on to make special customised cakes. The HR-turned-baker never anticipated that she would venture into the business of cakes.

Soon after giving birth to her daughter she first took a break from her career and later turned to baking. “Motherhood teaches you to make everything at home to be extra cautious. So I started baking cakes for my little daughter, Aariana. Gradually, I developed interest in baking and that’s how it all began.”

Vaishnavi began taking orders from close friends and relatives and with time her cakes were the talk of the town. In 2015, she started her own website and made her presence on social media. Named after her daughter, Aariana’s cake artistry garnered big following and likes on social media.

The mompreneur excels in making theme-based cakes for special occasions. “My clients are very creative in suggesting ideas. They often send me pictures to recreate on cakes. I have had requests to replicate their bedrooms, living rooms and other snaps,” she said.

While lockdown kept a halt on restaurant’s orders, Vaishnavi continued getting cake requests. “During the pandemic-led lockdown I didn’t get big orders but people still trusted me with quality. I still received orders from loyal clients as they were assured of hygiene of my kitchen.”Elated by the response she is been getting from her customers, Vaishnavi plans to open an outlet in the coming year.

