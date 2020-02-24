Moms get active with their tiny tots

By | Published: 9:52 pm 10:33 pm

A baby wearing mother walk was organised at KBR Park by Colors to promote the upcoming 6th edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon 2020 on Sunday. Over 50 baby wearing mothers participated in this special walk along with their little ones and also did Zumba.

The main idea was to promote the ancient practice of carrying babies which creates great bond between mother and baby as well as promote their well-being and happiness. Milind Soman, founder of Pinkathon said, “Women with infants have truly forgotten how to live for themselves, only focusing on what their child wants.

The walk is for urban woman to understand that it is important to take their children along with them as they carry on with their lives, unfettered as far as possible, by any shackles of motherhood.”

