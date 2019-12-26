Mon General, Classic Remark shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 6:17 pm

Hyderabad: Mon General, Classic Remark, Due Diligence, Lifetime, British Empress, Agni & Warrior Supreme Impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Honest Hunter (RB) 47, handy.

800m:

Rhine (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Avantika (Trainer) 58, 600/44, good. Tremendous Desire (App) 58, 600/45, moved well. Elegant Stroke (App) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Joy Of Giving (G Naresh) 58, 600/45, worked well. House Of Diamonds (Koushik) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Monte Rei (Ashhad Asbar) 1-2, 600/48, well in hand. Kingswood (Ashhad Asbar) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Due Diligence (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Classic Remark (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, impressed. Lifetime (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Miss Lily (A Joshi) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Mon General (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. Balius (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, fit and well. British Empress (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) & Be Sure (Bopanna) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Agni (Deepak Singh) & Warrior Supreme (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair caught the eye. Princess Of Dreams (RB) & Snow Castle (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, a notable pair.

1200m:

Starlight (Kuldeep Singh) (From 1600/400) 1-33, not extended. Look Of Love (Ashhad Asbar) & Smarty (G Naresh) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Queen Daenerys (Kuldeep Singh) & 2y-(Green Coast/Racing Queen) (Ritesh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair worked well. 2y-(Royal Gladiator/Cuix One) (Ritesh) & Rutilant (Kuldeep Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former finished 1L in front.

