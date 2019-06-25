Monday night rains left west zone affected in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:37 am 10:39 am

Hyderabad: Many areas in the west zone, especially Serilingampally and neighbouring locations were left under sheets of water due to rains. According to GHMC officials, Khajaguda received 8.28 cm rainfall till 8.30 am followed by Raidurg which received 7.63 cm and Madhapur recorded 7.6 cm.

In all, 28 water stagnation points and 15 trees falls were reported from different areas and the GHMC EVDM teams have were rushed to cleare the locations, said GHMC officials. All the manholes, catchpits and nalas are being cleared off plastic and other trash to ensure free flow of water.

GHMC Commisiioner M. Dana Kishore said additional sanitary workers and bobcats were being deployed to clear the accumulated silt in Madhapur, Hitec City and surrounding areas. He also said 30 more sweeping machines will be introduced to maintain road sanitation.

