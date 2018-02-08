Hyderabad YouTubers welcome new policy with positivity

By | Published: 11:16 pm 7:21 pm

It will soon be a month since YouTube tightened its monetisation rules regarding partner programme to filter better content. It has made major changes and also affected smaller creators the most.

Through the changes to its previous policy where channels only needed a total of ‘10,000 views for lifetime’ to the current policy of ‘4,000 watch time in the past 12 months with minimum of 1,000 subscribers’, YouTube has definitely given great shock to lesser-known creators.

Although the decision definitely left YouTubers in dismay, the best outcome of this decision is that only the channel with quality content will earn money and the decision completely depends on viewers.

Some YouTubers from the city respond to the new policy and share how the new policy is going to bring about a good change.

Stay consistent

Talking to Tabloid Today, Yaman Agarwal, who has a YouTube channel called CookingShooking, says, “With this new policy, I think YouTube will become a much better place for people with original content. This will encourage everyone to create better content to get the audience hooked.”

Yaman says that when he started his YouTube channel, he could only manage to have 700 subscribers in the first one year and next year, the number of subscribers got increased to 10,000 and it has been progressing year after year. “I would want to tell the newbies to be very patient and consistent. It takes time but if your content is original and interesting, viewers will definitely accept it,” adds the YouTuber whose channel has 8,12,302 subscribers.

Long-term benefit

Preeti Pooja, a fashion blogger and also a YouTuber, says, “I completely support the new rules by YouTube. The transition to see more quality content on the platform might take long but it will happen for sure. It will force people to create better content than today if they want more subscribers and money.”

She shares that her intention behind having a YouTube channel is completely different and she has it just as a portfolio and also to interact with her followers. The blogger also says there are many other people on YouTube for the same reasons and have been unnoticed by many. “As a viewer, I would want to watch better content and also be on a platform that gives importance to talent,” Preeti adds.

Ways to not panic

Another YouTuber Meenakshi Pamnani, who owns the YouTube channel The Shimmer Tales with 1,000 subscribers says that these rules are definitely strict and channel owners have to put in a lot of hard work. “As this has affected mostly smaller creators, they need to up their game. Along with creating good content, they should also focus on collaborating with brands and fellow YouTubers for more views and subscribers,” Meenakshi concludes.