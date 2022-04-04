Money Heist’s ‘Professor’ reacts to wall mural in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: If you have ever strolled along the lanes of Hyderabad, then you must have come across the mural of the fictional figure Sergio Marquina (The Professor) from the popular series ‘Money Heist’ at Necklace road.

Recently, Álvaro Morte, who played the role, shared the artwork on Instagram and wrote: “#speechless.” The actor shared it by mentioning ‘India’ along with a heart.

The mural has been made by Ranjit Dahiya, a Mumbai-based artist and entrepreneur. He is known for his murals of Bollywood actors and film posters across the world under his initiative Bollywood Art Project, an urban street art project to celebrate Bollywood through larger-than-life murals.

Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan. This riveting crime series won Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards, Premios Fénix, and Premios Iris (plus six more Iris wins).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .