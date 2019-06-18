Money was my main driver: Irina Shayk on joining fashion industry

By | Published: 2:05 pm

London: Supermodel Irina Shayk has revealed her aim was never to work in the fashion industry and she wanted to study marketing. The 33-year-old Russian model said growing up she had no access to the world of fashion and she decided to say yes to a modelling assignment to support her family, reported Contactmusic.

“We lived in a super small village, we never bought fashion magazines, I didn’t even know that world existed. When I was asked to be a model, at first I said no, I wanted to finish studying marketing at college. “My mum had been saving up to pay for it. Then I realised modelling would be a good way to help my family. Money was my main driver,” Shayk said.

She believes it is important to be “strong and stubborn” if one wants to have a successful modelling career. “I was older than other girls – some started modelling aged 13. I wasn’t a size zero, I was bigger and I was sexy. ‘Now, because of Instagram, it is not really about being a size zero, but back then, all the girls were skinny and I wasn’t.

“There are so many people who tell you to lose weight, to colour your hair or cut it or do this or that… It’s very important not to lose who you really are,” she added.