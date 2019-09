By | Published: 9:50 am

New York: Gael Monfils charged into the US Open quarter-finals Monday after routing Spain’s Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in 86 minutes.

French 13th seed Monfils advances to the last eight in New York for the fourth time. He will next play Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, the 24th seed, as he tries to match his run to the 2016 semi-finals.