Monorail and Metro to complement each other in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Announcing here on Monday that works on the Hyderabad Metro Rail project would be completed by November this year, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said the proposed mono rail and other modes of transportation in the city would not be competing with the Metro.

“There is no competition between the proposed mono rail or TSRTC with Hyderabad Metro. In fact, they will be complementing each other to provide quality public transport in the city,” he said.

After the success of Metro, efforts were being intensified to get the mono rail on track in the city. Two companies – one from Switzerland and Poland had evinced interest in taking up the mono rail project under Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) mode on different corridors in the city. Emphasis was on having mono rail connectivity to the airport, Shamshabad.

Accordingly, Gachibowli to Airport and Kanchanbagh Junction (Owaisi Hospital) to Airport routes were being identified, sources said.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with senior officials already left for Switzerland to study different aspects pertaining to mono rail. He was likely to return on Wednesday.

Reddy, who was part of the delegation led by Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to Japan, shared the details at a press conference here on Monday.

He said efforts were on for Phase II of the Metro project in the city. Meetings were held with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and a few other organisations regarding funding for Phase II. JICA had extended loans for Delhi and Chennai Metro and a dialogue had been initiated regarding the Hyderabad Metro, he said.

“There is still a long way to go. A detailed project report for Phase II of the Metro has to be prepared and the same has to be approved by the State Cabinet. Following this, it will be sent to the Central Government for final approval and this will facilitate in approaching international organisations for funding,” he said.

“We will definitely be beginning work on Metro’s Phase II before 2020,” Reddy replied to a query. As for Phase I, he said the LB Nagar route work would be completed by June and by November the entire project work would be completed.