Monsoon back in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:34 am 1:45 am

Hyderabad: After a gap of few days, monsoon is back in the city with a spell of showers. On Wednesday evening, different parts of the city received light rainfall which brought some cheers to denizens.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), several areas till 8 pm received a rainfall of above 5 mm with Old Bowenpally logging in 5.8 mm rain, Qutbullahpur (5.8 mm) and Kukatpally (5.8 mm).

The weather forecast with India Meteorological Department shows that there would be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the next three days in the city while the TSDPS forecast looked at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area witnessing light to moderate rain at isolated places for next three days.

Meanwhile through its Twitter, Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory for the motorists for safe driving. The tweet said, “It seems to be heavy downpour in the city. Roads may be slippery. Don’t apply sudden brakes and reach destinations safely”.

Area wise rainfall:

Location Rainfall (mm)

Old Bowenpally 5.8

Qutbullahpur 5.8

Kukatpally 5.8

AS Rao Nagar 5.5

Neredmet 5.5

Habsiguda 5.5

Alwal 5.5

