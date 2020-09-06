Monsoon benevolent on Hyderabad

City already received 595.1 mm rainfall, against the normal rainfall of 611 mm

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The Southwest Monsoon this year has been very benevolent on Hyderabad, with the capital city crossing the normal rainfall during the monsoon much before the end of the season.

The monsoon, which was sort of staid in June and July, peaked in August with continuous rainfall recorded in the Greater Hyderabad region along with in other districts in the State. According to the Meteorological Department, against the normal rainfall of 611 mm, the city has already received a rainfall of 595.1 mm between June 1 and August 31, with September still to go. The situation is similar in Rangareddy which recorded a rainfall of 541.1 mm, against a normal 386.8 mm while Medchal – Malkajigiri now have 585 mm against a normal rainfall of 499.4 during June and August.

Before the monsoon set in, IMD had predicted that the State was likely to record a rainfall of up to 110 per cent this year. Against a normal rainfall of 755 mm during June and September, it said the State could record a rainfall of up to 830 mm, which will be the highest in the last four years. Indeed, by the end of August itself, the State has received a rainfall of 849.4 mm. The average rainfall in the last three years in Telangana stands at a surplus of 43 per cent. Last year, the State witnessed 805.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 759.6 mm.

Across the State, Jayashankar Bhupalpally has so far received the highest rainfall at 1,612.5 mm followed by Warangal Rural (1449.7 mm), Mahabubabad (1390.1 mm) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (1368.2 mm). IMD officials said that except Nirmal and Nizamabad, all other districts had recorded normal to very excess rainfall in the last three months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .