Monsoon calls for neem

Monsoon signifies the end of summer, bringing us relief from the sweltering heat and dust. As we start to enjoy the showers, we have to be prepared to face a different set of challenges. With rains come a host of problems like water stagnation, mosquitoes, insects, cold, infections, dirty floors, and damp weather.

One of the major issues one faces is the fear of disease and infections. Water stagnation causes an increase in mosquitoes, causing increased fear of illnesses like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. This is also the season for increased risk of water-borne diseases like typhoid, cholera, gastroenteritis, and diarrhoea. The increase in humidity also leads to a rise in skin infections and rashes.

So, it is important to keep your home and family, safe and secure. Simple and easy measures can ensure that we stay safe and healthy during the monsoon season:

* Drink safe water. Boiling and filtering water are the easiest methods to ensure that there is no contamination

* Avoid consuming food and drinks from street hawkers and vendors

* Do not eat raw vegetables. Cook all vegetables and clean all fruits thoroughly before consuming them. Removing the peel of some fruits may also be considered

* Make sure that your surroundings are clean. Keep all gutters and drains free of garbage and make sure that they are covered

* Do not let water stagnate. Clear small tin cans, buckets, tires, etc., that catch rainwater and are perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes

* If you have bird baths and fountains, make sure that the water is changed at least once a week

* Use sturdy foot mats at the entrance to make sure that dirt does not enter homes

* Use lightweight and quick drying clothing. Avoid leather or cloth shoes that become wet and cause dampness

* Keep windows closed during sunrise or sunset, when mosquitoes are most likely to be active and enter homes

* Make sure to use mosquito nets or mosquito repellent to keep safe

* Try and clean the floors at least twice a day. This helps keep the germs away from floors

* You can use natural disinfectants (neem-based, etc.,) that will help keep the floor clean and hygienic

* Remove as much water from the mop to wipe the floors and keep the fan on to dry the floor

Use the goodness of neem to keep the children safe. Add neem leaves to their bathing water to keep them free from skin infections. Try using a floor cleaner which has neem; it keeps my floors clean and hygienic and helps the family ward off bacterial infections, which could spread because of unhygienic floors, especially in monsoon.