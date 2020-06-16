Monsoon gets active over Telangana

By | Published: 7:58 pm 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: With the Southwest monsoon getting active over Telangana, rains lashed several parts of the city on Tuesday. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Bahadurpura received the highest rainfall of 23.5 mm till 5 pm, followed by Nampally (20.5 mm), Suleman Nagar (18.8 mm), Nagole (18.3 mm) and Attapur (17.5 mm).

Apart from the Greater Hyderabad region, districts such as Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Medak, Jagtial and Vikarabad recorded moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre had earlier issued a weather warning that heavy rain was very likely to occur in different districts of Telangana on Tuesday. Officials said a low pressure area was likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 19. The next three days were likely to see light to moderate rain in the State.

In the State capital meanwhile, the TSDPS forecast says light to moderate rain and thundershowers could be expected for the next three days. The monsoon has kept the day temperatures in check in the city, with Tuesday recording a maximum of 31.8 degree Celsius, a departure of two degrees below normal.

