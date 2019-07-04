Monsoon in Telangana gets sluggish again

By | Published: 10:44 pm 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Southwest Monsoon once again slipped into a sluggish phase after it seemed to gain ground and promised good rains to Telangana in the past week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday released its usual terse prediction for the next four days, i.e. up to July 10. “The Southwest Monsoon has been weak over Telangana,” it said.

However, it added some hope, at least for a ‘few places’ in the State, saying these were likely to receive “light to moderate rain or thundershowers”.

As per IMD standards, light rain refers to 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm of showers and ‘few places’ means 26 per cent to 50 per cent of the State’s area. The IMD also said there were no heavy rainfall warnings for Telangana during this period.

For the monsoon to be active and bring good showers, it requires low pressure areas of cyclonic storms over Bay of Bengal in the east with these systems pulling in moisture laden air from the west of peninsular India towards the east.

But, two such systems, which formed over Bay of Bengal in the past few weeks making their way northward over Odisha and its adjoining Bengal States, did not prove effective for bringing any substantial rains over Telangana.

Rain in 24 hours, beginning Wednesday morning, was limited to isolated patches — with Sirpur in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district and Kosgi in Mahbubnagar recording 2 cm each, Utnur in Adilabad, Yacharam in Ranga Reddy, Maddur in Mahabubnagar, Naga Reddipet in Kamareddy and Gajwel in Siddipet districts receiving 1 cm each.

Meanwhile, temperatures crept up into the upper 30s in Khammam, which recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius, and Nalgonda at 36 degrees. Several other areas recorded maximum temperatures on Thursday ranging from 33.6 degrees to 35.5 degrees.

