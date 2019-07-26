Monsoon intensifies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:32 am

Hyderabad: Moderate rainfall was recorded in the city for the second consecutive day with most parts receiving spells of rain on Friday.

For the last few weeks, mostly dry weather with intermittent drizzle prevailed in the city. However, since Thursday, the ongoing monsoon intensified bringing some cheer with showers across the city.

On Friday, several areas received light to moderate rainfall with the maximum being 24.3 mm. Areas mostly in Uppal, Marredpally, Balanagar and the old city received good rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average city rainfall recorded at its Begumpet office on Thursday was 7 mm while its forecast shows that there would generally be cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the next three days.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across the State for two to three days.

