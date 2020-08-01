Monsoon peaks, heavy rains continue in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:39 pm

Hyderabad: With the Southwest Monsoon continuing to be active over the State, Hyderabad recorded heavy rainfall on Saturday.

With the arrival of August, one of the peak months for the monsoon, the city witnessed heavy rainfall at several places in the afternoon hours.

Till 3 pm, Kukatpally recorded the highest rainfall of 48.5 mm, followed by Khairatabad (44.5 mm), Srinagar Colony (43.8 mm) and Hafeezpet (43.3 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

During the last 24 hours, Alwal received the highest rainfall in the city limits at 29.2 mm while across the State, Dichpalle in Nizamabad recorded 52.1 mm.

A weather warning from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad said there was the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the State for the next four days.