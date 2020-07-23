Monsoon picks up pace across Telangana; heavy rains in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 11:09 am

Hyderabad: With the Southwest Monsoon intensifying across Telangana, different parts of the city have been receiving heavy rainfall since Wednesday night.

After recording a rainfall of 18.9 mm on Wednesday, moderate to heavy rains have been lashing the city from Thursday morning. Till 9 am, Nampally received a rainfall of 39.5 mm, followed by Charminar (36.3 mm), Khairatabad (23.3 mm) and Keesara (9.5 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Meanwhile, a weather warning from the Meteorological Department, Hyderabad indicated that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were very likely in isolated parts of Telangana over the next five days.

The forecast for Hyderabad said rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening.

