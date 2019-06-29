Monsoon regains ground in Telangana

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Southwest Monsoon, which has been inactive over Telangana during the past three days, has regained some traction and can be expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain till July 2 (Tuesday).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the monsoon was also active over the State and in the 24-hour period from Friday morning, it brought heavy rain in parts of Kumrum Bheem, Nirmal, Jagitial and Adilabad districts. Rain also occurred in many other places in the State.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain was likely at isolated places on June 30 (Sunday), July 1 (Monday) and July 2 (Tuesday). This could mean some parts of the State could receive rain ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm and 12 cm to 20 cm. The IMD also said simultaneously, the rest of the State might experience light to moderate rain or even some thundershowers during this period.

One of the factors aiding the revitalisation of the monsoon rains was an upper air cyclonic circulation over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts. This atmospheric feature is expected to result in the formation of a low-pressure area in north Bay of Bengal by Sunday evening. It is expected that this low-pressure area could well develop into a marked depression in the two days after Sunday.

The resulting differences in atmospheric pressures over the sea and peninsular India were expected to draw more moisture-laden air from the west from over the Arabian Sea, which could see Telangana receiving good rains till Tuesday.

The highest rainfall of 10 cm during the 24-hour period from Friday morning occurred in Bejjur (Kumrum Bheem district) followed by 7 cm each in Sarangaur (Jagitial) and Bazarhuthnoor (Adilabad). Much of the heavier rainfall occurred in northern Telangana districts, while many places in the central districts received rain between 1 cm and 6 cm during the same period.

