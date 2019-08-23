Monsoon revives in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:18 am

Hyderabad: After taking a back seat for last several days, the southwest monsoon revived in the city with moderate rainfall in different parts since Thursday evening

On Friday, most parts of the city and outskirts started to receive the rainfall in spells around afternoon and the same weather conditions prevailed till late evening. In some places, sporadic drizzle continued since afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, Hyderabad recorded a rainfall of 9.8 mm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). It’s forecast looked at a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city for the next two days.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society today recorded a rainfall of 25.3 mm till 7 pm and expected light to moderate rainfall in the next three days.

The private weather forecast agency, Skymet Weather attributed the ongoing rains to a cyclonic circulation marked over east Rajasthan and adjoining north Telangana. Hyderabad could receive light rains on Saturday too, it said.

The rains slowed down the movement of traffic in the core areas with water pools forming on some of the roads stretches. To avoid water stagnation and ease the traffic, GHMC deployed DRF teams in several parts of the city.

