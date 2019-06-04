Monsoon to hit Hyderabad by June 12

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The teasers and trailers are already playing. The full movie is expected on June 12. And it could be running to a full house.

This year’s monsoon, delayed by almost a week, is likely to hit the city, along with other parts of the State by June 12, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, who say this year, Telangana could receive 98 per cent of the normal rainfall, which is usually 750mm.

The beginning of the monsoon is marked by its onset over the Kerala coast, which should have been on June 1. With a slight delay in the ‘proceedings’, and the four to five days it usually takes to reach the State, Met officials said while the rains would hit a few parts of the State by June 12, the entire State would begin experiencing the monsoon by June 14.

Speaking to Telangana Today, IMD (Hyderabad) Director, YK Reddy said the monsoon, which was supposed to arrive here by June 5, was delayed by a week this year.

According to data with IMD, the average normal rainfall in Hyderabad is 612 mm, Rangareddy’s is 543.7 mm and in Medchal-Malkajgiri, it is 672 mm. The normal rainfall for the entire State is 750 mm. This year, Telangana could receive 98 per cent of normal rainfall, Reddy said.

The rains are expected to intensify in July-August.

Data with IMD shows that Hyderabad recorded a total rainfall of 101.4 mm in June last year. The highest rainfall was reported on June 23 when it received a heavy rainfall of 63.1 mm.

“Khammam, Adilabad and Karimnagar, which are rain shadow areas, record the highest rainfall while Nalgonda and Mahabubagar witness lowest rainfall. In the State capital, the rainfall will be normal,” an IMD official said.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, with the onset of Southwest Monsoon expected at the end of this week over Kerala, light to moderate pre-monsoon rain or thundershowers are expected during the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the State including the Greater Hyderabad limits.

On the other hand, during the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershower activities occurred over many places in Telangana including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Jagtial, Kamareddy and Karimnagar.

Private weather forecast agency Skymet said from June 5, the intensity of the rains would reduce to some extent with only isolated rains being observed.

“The onset of Monsoon will get delayed over Telangana by approximately four to five days due to delayed onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala and its slow progress,” the agency said.