Montage short film fest to be held on Jan 5 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: To encourage student filmmakers from across the country to come together and collectively celebrate the culture of short films, St Mary’s College in Yousufguda is hosting the second edition of Montage Short Film Festival in the college premises on January 5, a statement said.

The fest will also serve as a platform for young minds to see, share and discuss how to tell powerful stories in the shorter format of the medium.

This year, to encourage filmmaking from a young age, there is a new segment ‘Short Cuts’ exclusively for students below the age group of 15 years (up to Class X).

Earlier, Montage had received 25 short films from students all over India with a variety of themes. For the second edition, the festival has received about 35 films from various schools and colleges.

Four-time Nandi Award-winner, Surya Kumar Bhagvandas, who is known for his roles in ‘Preminchu, Premalo Jeevinchu’ and ‘Janani Janmabhoomi’, along with writer-director Aneesh Daniel will grace the occasion as guests of honour.