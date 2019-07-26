Monte Rei, Cape Kidnappers shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 6:07 pm

Hyderabad: Monte Rei, Cape Kidnappers and Man Apart impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

800m:

California Beauty (RB) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Vijay’s Empress (BR Kumar) 1-1, 600/44, fit and well. Moondancer (Rohit Kumar) 59, 600/45, in good shape. Kamyar (Ashhad Asbar) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Et Voici (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Vega Cassandra (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/47, shaped well. Air Salute (App) & Let It Be Me (Kunal) 59, 600/45, former moved well. My Journey (App) & Merrydane (Ashhad Asbar) 1-0, 600/46, moved together. Alliston (App) & Diesis Dream (Kunal) 1-1, 600/44, pair moved well.

1000m:

British Empress (Koushik) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Call Of The Blue (App) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Actually (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Brush The Sky (App) 1-17, 800/58, 600/44, good. Tough Lady (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, looks well. Southern Lady (Gopal Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Vallee Ikon (BR Kumar) & Khan Sahib (App) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, former moved well. Ja Malone (RB) 1-18, 800/59, 600/43, good. Bob Cambell (Koushik) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. Durango (A Joshi) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Charlie Brown (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, shaped well. Blue Empress (Deepshanker) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Miss Marvellous (Ajit Singh) & Turf Choice (Kunal) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair moved well. Nicola Tesla (Kunal) & Jazz It Up (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, former shaped well. Shivalik Valley (Rohit Kumar) & Kintsugi (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Withrosemakeup (Ajit Singh) & Ace Misile (R Ajinkya) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair moved well.

1200m:

Man Apart (App) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Valee Tiger (G Naresh) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Midnight Dream (Kunal) & Meka’s (BR Kumar) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. Natasha (Ajit Singh) & Escalating Striker (Kunal) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair looks well.

1400m:

Monte Rei (Rafique Sk) & Cape Kidnappers (P Sai Kumar) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Star Of Tiara (Kunal) & Glendale (RB) 1-47, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Top Sprint (Kunal) & Turf Emperor (Ajit Singh) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair worked well. Princess Of Dreams (RB) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, well in hand.

