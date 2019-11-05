Month-long Kurumurthy jatara begins in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 1:00 am

Mahabubnagar: The month-long famous Kurumurthy Jatara, in Kurumurthy village of Chinna Chintakunta mandal began on Monday. Thousands of devotees have been visiting the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy’s temple, known as the ‘poor man’s Tirupathi.’ However, due to the ongoing TSRTC strike, not many buses were being run by the RTC to meet the flow of passengers visiting the temple.

On Monday, some buses could be seen with passengers sitting atop the buses. Though Wanaparthy depot is running a couple of buses exclusively to Kurumurthy, due to shortage of buses being run, buses were seen in Wanaparthy-Athmakur line going overloaded with passengers.

However, devotees could be seen coming from faraway places by booking their own autos, seven-seaters and four-wheelers, the traffic of which, has been heavy along the routes which lead to the temple, whether it is from Devarkadra to Kurumurthy, Makthal to Kurumurthy or Wanaparthy to Kurumurthy.

While bus stands have been wearing a deserted look for the past few weeks, all of a sudden a rush of passengers could be witnessed across Palamuru region, with Kurumurthy jatara commencing.

On Sunday, ‘Uddalu,’ the giant leather footwear, which were made by the descendants of a particular Dalit family, which has been making the footwear for Lord Kurumurthy, was brought to the famous temple from the descendants of Athmakur samsthan in Ammapur village of Athmakur mandal. The footwear was taken as a procession and Minister V Srinivas Goud carried the footwear on his shoulders, to be offered to god. Mahabubnagar ZP Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy also offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara on Sunday.

