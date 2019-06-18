Monuments, Counter-monuments

By | Published: 19th Jun 2019 12:05 am 11:48 pm

In October 2018, a painting, ‘Girl with Balloon’ by the anonymous artist Banksy – who had once printed fake bank notes where he replaced the visage of the Queen of England with Princess Diana’s and issued by ‘The Banksy of England’ – went up for auction at the respected Sotheby’s. No sooner was the sale confirmed and the auctioneer thumped the gavel at £1 million, the painting started shredding. A shredder had been secretly installed in the frame, and nearly half of the work was ruined.

Banksy later released a video, telecast by worldwide networks (see https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-bristol-45770028), as to how he himself had placed the shredder there and citing Picasso’s famous, if disputed, comment, ‘the urge to destroy is also a creative urge’. A celebrated painting, in shreds. Destruction lending an aura. Where Sotheby’s has seen monuments to artistic genius, Banksy created a counter-monument that, by destroying itself, asked impossible questions about how we value art, and how we remember it.

Some Examples

The Sotheby’s event quickly took the art-and-culture world by storm, not least because Banksy has never been identified and his graffiti, installations and videos (including from the Gaza strip) have acquired cult status now. But by no means was Banksy’s self-consuming artefact the first such experiment.

Jean Tinguely’s ‘Fragment from Homage to New York’ (1960) consisted of bicycle wheels, motors, a piano, a go-cart, a bathtub, and other discarded pieces of machinery. An elaborate set-up (it measured 23 feet in length and 27 feet in height), it was switched on in the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) on March 18, 1960. The MOMA writes about the event:

During its brief operation, a meteorological trial balloon inflated and burst, coloured smoke was discharged, paintings were made and destroyed, and bottles crashed to the ground. A player piano, metal drums, a radio broadcast, a recording of the artist explaining his work, and a competing shrill voice correcting him provided the cacophonic sound track to the machine’s self-destruction — until it was stopped short by the fire department.

(https://www.moma.org/collection/works/81174)

John Latham in the Skoob Tower Ceremonies (1966) created towers of books that he then set on fire, supposedly to protest the book-burnings by the Nazis. This form of art does indeed have a name: Gustav Metzger in the late 1930s called it ‘Auto-Destructive Art’, and Banksy may be another iteration of this strand.

Contrary to art work that seeks to stand for a long time against, say, fascism and its monuments, these instances are clear cases of what the Holocaust scholar James E Young in 1992 called ‘counter-monuments’. Young’s example was a fascinating work of art: of the Harburg Monument against Fascism (1986-1990) by Jochen Gerz and Esther Shalev-Gerz. This was a 12-meter high, 1-meter square pillar made of hollow aluminium and plated with a thin layer of soft lead. The artists wrote at its foot (in German, French, Russian, Hebrew, Arabic, Turkish and English):



We invite the citizens of Harburg, and visitors to the city, to add their names here to ours. In doing so we commit ourselves to remain vigilant.

No Passive Spectators

But this was not just a participatory installation that refused to let viewers be passive spectators. Over the next four years, as people inscribed their names to the ‘memorial’, the pillar sank ever so slowly into the ground. In 1990, it disappeared completely into the ground leaving just a square shape to remind us that there was a memorial here, once. The artists wrote when they set it up:

One day it will have disappeared completely, and the site of the Harburg Monument against Fascism will be empty. In the end, it is only we ourselves who can stand up against injustice.

(https://www.jochengerz.eu/works/monument-against-fascism)

The duty to remember could not then be assigned to the memorial: because then we ‘divest’ (Young’s term) ourselves of the task of remembering. Young writes:

By defining itself in opposition to the traditional memorial’s task, the counter-monument illustrates concisely the possibilities and limitations of all memorials everywhere. In this way, it functions as a valuable “counter-index” to the ways time, memory, and current history intersect at any memorial site.

The problematic activity of protesting at established monuments and buildings only reinforces the value of these symbols. By eroding the monument they built and highlighting its temporality and limitations, the Harburg Monument artists were asking us to pay attention to the ways in which we have chosen to remember, and where.

Devices of Nationalism

Sites of memory – cenotaphs, walls, statues, memorial parks, installations, towers – on the one hand transform art-works and creations into devices of generating affective nationalisms and national identity (like the ‘unknown soldier’ or 9/11 memorial). These, at some point, become spaces where protests and demonstrations are held, articulating an entirely different plan, aspiration and imagination of this same nation. That is, where the state had conceived of the monument as a means of inculcating a particular meaning of the nation and/or national identity, protests at these sites are often asking searching questions as to what this nation is, or has become. One has to only look at Occupy Wall Street, Tahrir Square and Tiananmen Square to understand this point.

A counter-monument such as the Harburg Monument against Fascism refuses to have/become a timeless monument. Instead, by causing the performance work to disappear, the artists forced the people around to think of how they would like to retain the memory of a memory. What would you replace the prosthetic instrument (the monument) with, if the latter were to disappear? Or, would we be content to let the memories of the victims, of oppression, disappear as well?

Monumentalisation runs the risk of instituting a ritualistic memory-process that, over time, makes little affective sense to anybody (think of national statues, cleaned once a year – on their birth/death anniversaries – and the other 364 days contribute to making the local birds happy). Monuments and counter-monuments are about regimes of value, of processes of meaning-making and the forms through which meanings are circumscribed, proscribed or prescribed.

Banksy is doing far more with his Girl with Balloon. He mocks the commodification of art, and highlights the modes in which certain kinds of evaluation – say, at an auction of so-called ‘connoisseurs’ – create a different regime of value for the object. One can now only recall the artefact in its partial form – he had, his videos tell us, expected the entire painting to be destroyed – assessing it for what it was and could have been.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)