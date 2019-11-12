Moody’s warning bells

Published: 12:00 am 7:52 pm

Moody’s thumbs down to India’s economy, downgrading the rating outlook from stable to negative, comes as no surprise, given the plummeting growth and a general sense of gloom on the economy front. The dismal conclusions made by Moody’s Investor Service about the country’s future trajectory reflect a reality check on the performance of the economy and the status of implementation of reforms agenda. In 2017, Moody’s had upgraded India’s rating to stable category. The NDA government must introspect on what has changed in the last two years that led to the downgrading of the rating. Clearly, the negative rating highlights the fact that the current slowdown is structural rather than cyclical in nature. The slowdown has been deeper and longer than anticipated. The government needs to take up structural reforms to revive the ailing economy because cosmetic measures to improve the ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business are inadequate to change the investor mood. Though the government did take some steps, including lowering of corporate tax, to mitigate the slowdown, it still has not come up with a broader vision to address the enveloping crisis. Both savings and investments as a proportion of the GDP have been falling over the last few years. Economists have warned that a durable shift upwards in the economic growth trajectory is not possible unless this trend reverses. Moody’s downgrade should serve as a wake-up call to address the structural problems of the economy. Urgent reforms are needed in labour and land laws and the financial sector in order to achieve the ambitious target to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024.

Despite a string of fire-fighting measures, unveiled by the Centre recently, there are no signs of investments or consumption picking up. Five straight quarters of slowing growth reflects the longest slump since 2012 while the GDP plummeted to a six-year low of 5% in the April-June quarter. Weak domestic consumption, especially in rural areas, is due to low employment levels and non-availability of finance — the twin issues warranting urgent attention. The drivers of the economic deceleration are mainly domestic. Following a prolonged period of weak investment, private consumption has slowed. Gains from reforms like the GST and the insolvency code have been rather slow while demonetisation has accelerated the slowdown. While the cash-dependent informal sector consisting of small businesses suffered following demonetisation, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) find themselves in a liquidity crunch. One of the key focus areas of this reforms process should be the small and medium enterprises. Increasing the lending to the MSMEs would have a multiplier effect on the economy. Though MSMEs employ nearly 40% of the workforce, they are stifled by inadequate access to credit.

