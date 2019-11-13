Moondancer, Mark My Word please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Moondancer and Mark My Word impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

New Role (Nakhat Singh) &Solo Winner (Bopanna) 1-1, 600/45, former shaped well. Ayur Shakti (Suraj Narredu) 58, 600/44, in fine trim. Sitara (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Augenstern (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/44, fit and well. Arc Of History (App) 57, 600/43, pleased. Magnetosphere (G Naresh) 58, 600/44, good. 2y-(Oath/Starynessey) (Ritesh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Rapid Fire (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/46, strode out well. Warrior Supreme (Rafique Sk) 1-1, 600/45, eased up. Blazing Speed (Trainer) 58, 600/44, urged. Her Legacy (Suraj Narredu) 1-2, 600/46, looks well. Ambitious Approach (RB) 1-0, 600/46, more in hand. 2y-(Arazan/Queen’s Collection) (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Limousine (Trainer) 1-3, 600/47, handy.

1000m:

2y-(Arazan/Blue Ribbon) (Rohit Kumar) & Honourable Guest (Khurshad Alam) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. Mt Davidson (Khurshad Alam) & 2y-(Green Coast/Molecule) (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pair fit and well. Detonator (App) & Lady Of War (Trainer) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, pair handy and level. Moondancer (Rohit Kumar) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, a superb display. Starlight (Khurshad Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, eased up. Flamboyant Lady (Bopanna) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form. Royal Treat (Bopanna) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. NRI Striker (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. Mark My Word (Nakhat Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Exponent (B. Dileep) & Ice Berry (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair strode out well.

1200m:

Destined Dynamite (Rafique Sk) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pushed. Esteva (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

800m:

Buzz Light Year (AA Vikrant) 55, 600/42, not extended.

1000m:

Super Act (App) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39, maintains form. La Mer (App) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, unextended. Glendale (App) & Alliston (Ajit Singh) 1-10, 800/53, 600/38, former to note. Turf Warrior (Ajit Singh) & 58-2y-Cheltenham (App) 1-10, 800/53, 600/38, pair handy and level. Bombastic (Suraj Narredu) & Recumbentibus (Ritesh) 1-7, 800/50, 600/37, former finished 3L in front. Turf Choice (Kunal), Blink Of An Eye (Ajit Singh) &Turf Treasure (App) 1-10, 800/54, 600/42, trio finished in close order.

1200m:

Galloping Gangster (Gopal Singh) & Platts Tour (Ashhad Asbar) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42, pair fit and well. Vega Cassandra (Khurshad Alam) & Sweet Pistal (Rohit Kumar) 1-23, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/42, pair worked well. Mozambique (Gopal Singh) & Isabella (R. Downey) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/54, 600/40, a fit pair. 2y-(Leitir Mor/Lombardia) (P Ajeeth K), 2y-Light The Way (App) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40, pair shaped well.That’s My Class (AA Vikrant) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37, pleased. Francis Bacon (Aneel) & Private Empire (App) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40, a fit pair. Capriconia (App) & Evon Von Brando (P Ajeeth K) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/50, 600/38, former fit and well. 2y-(Arazan/Ray Of Light) (R Downey), My Legacy (Gopal Singh), 2y-Saffron Art (App) & 2y-(Varenar/Luminous One) (Ashhad Asbar) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42, they finished in close order. Zamora (Akshay Kumar) & Super Dart (Gaddam) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40, pair worked well.

1400m:

That’s My Magic (AA Vikrant) 1-39, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39, worked well. Apollo (G Naresh) & Joy Of Giving (App) 1-43, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/51, 600/39, former finished 2L in front.

1600m:

Prince Valiant (App), Durango (P Ajeeth K) & Alexanderthegreat ( A Joshi) 1-55, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, a fit trio.

