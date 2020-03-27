Moratorium on home, vehicle and personal loans, not on credit card payments

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India has announced a slew of measures to improve the liquidity position even as there is a lockdown continuing. Among others, it has announced to cut down the repo rate.This will lower the EMIs or tenures of various loans, explains Sai Krishna Pathri, Certified Financial Planner, MoneyPurse.

What are covered

The moratoriums applies to all term loans like home loans, vehicle loans and personal loans. However, credit card payments are not covered under the moratorium period. People have to continue paying them. There is no deferment here.

EMI moratorium

The RBI has allowed a moratorium of three months. It is not a waiver. In other words, those who cannot pay the loan EMIs due to the lockdown condition will get three months more time. In normal times, if the EMIs are not paid for three months, it will impact the credit scores or the credit profiles. But with moratorium, there will be no penalties for not paying for the three months allowed and also the credit scores will not be impacted. For instance, if you have taken a loan of 120 months tenure and you have paid 10 EMIs. With moratorium in place, the remaining 110 EMIs will continue after three months.

Repo Rate

RBI has reduced the repo rate or the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends money to commercial banks by 75 basis points. Once this rate transmission happens, it will benefit the endusers who have taken home or car loans. With this, the EMIs will come down or the tenure will reduce for the loans correspondingly. However, it has to be seen if the banks will cut their interest rates by the full 75 bps or will give partial benefit.

Reverse repo rate

The RBI has reduced the reverse repo rate or the rate at which banks get for their deposits with the RBI by 90 bps. It implies that the net earning of the banks will fall due to the cut in reverse repo rate. As a result, banks will be keen to lend to others where there is a scope to earn more than what they will get from RBI. As a result, banks will be willing to lend more to industries, home loans, car loans and other segments. If loans are available, it will boos the business sentiment.

Other measures

There are other measures that have been announced by the RBI and will aid strengthening the economy. However, that is for the system as a whole and to individuals.

