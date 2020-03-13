Moratorium on Yes Bank to go soon

By | Published: 9:03 pm

New Delhi: Cash withdrawal restrictions and other moratorium conditions on Yes Bank will be lifted within 3 days of “very soon” to be notified SBI-led bailout plan for the beleaguered lender, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Meanwhile, private sector lender ICICI Bank has announced to invest Rs 1,000 crore for an equity in excess of 5 per cent in the crisis-ridden bank. HDFC will also infuse Rs 1,000 crore, while Axis Bank will invest up to Rs 600 crore to purchase 60 crore shares in the bank.

Sitharaman said the central bank is engaged with other financial institutions for investment as part of the scheme to resurrect Yes Bank under RBI imposed moratorium since March 5. Cash withdrawal from the bank was capped at Rs 50,000.

“Today the Cabinet has approved reconstruction scheme for the Yes Bank as was proposed by the RBI,” she said. “The decision to provide a reconstruction scheme keeps at its core the protection of depositors’ interest, keeps at its core providing stability to Yes Bank and also keeps at its core keeping a stable financial environment, banking system,” she added.

The minister said the bank was being monitored for past one year. She said the State Bank of India (SBI) will invest up to 49 per cent of the equity in Yes Bank and other investors are also being invited. RBI has been engaged in lot of engagements to bring in other investors, she added.

“After the notification of the scheme, within 3 (working) days the moratorium will be lifted and within 7 days, a new board will be constituted,” Sitharaman said, adding that the notification will be issued “very soon”.

There will be two directors from the SBI on the new board of the Yes Bank. The administrator will vacate the office within 7 days of notification and new board will take charge. Following the moratorium, the RBI had superseded the board of Yes Bank and placed it under an administrator, Prashant Kumar, former deputy managing director and CFO of SBI.

There will be a three year lock-in period for all the investors, she said. However, the lock-in period for SBI would be only for 26 per cent of shareholding. It would be 75 per cent in case of other investors. The authorised capital of Yes Bank too has been increased to Rs 6,200 crore “so that we can accommodate immediate and also subsequent raising of capital requirements”, the finance minister said.

As per RBI’s draft reconstruction scheme for the bank, its authorised capital was to be Rs 5,000 crore. On Thursday, SBI said it will invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank, which is much higher than Rs 2,450 crore it had planned initially for 49 per cent stake in the private sector lender that began operations in 2004.

The minister declined to comment on a query regarding write-off of AT1 (Additional Tier-1) bonds, saying the matter is in court. In a stock exchange filing, ICICI Bank said it will invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank for cash consideration.

The decision on the investment, it said was taken at the board meeting of ICICI Bank held on Thursday. This investment is likely to result in ICICI Bank Ltd holding in excess of 5 per cent shareholding in Yes Bank, with the final shareholding to be determined based on the final Scheme of Reconstruction and share issuance thereunder, it added.

HDFC also announced investing Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank for an equity stake. Meanwhile, Axis Bank said it will invest up to Rs 600 crore in Yes Bank for up to 60 crore shares as part of the reconstruction plan for the cash-strapped peer lender.

“The Board of Directors of Axis Bank Ltd at its meeting held has accorded approval to invest a sum of up to Rs 600 crore for acquiring up to 60 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of Yes Bank Limited, for cash, at a premium of Rs 8 per equity share, under the proposed Scheme of Reconstruction of Yes Bank Limited under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Federal Bank says well capitalised, asset quality healthy

New Delhi: Federal Bank on Friday said its asset quality is healthy and the capital adequacy is much above the regulatory requirement, amid broader concerns triggered by the Yes Bank crisis.

“To reiterate the bank’s strengths: Federal Bank is now having a CRAR (capital adequacy ratio) of 14.14 per cent (FY2019) which is higher than the regulatory minimum of 9 per cent.

“As on December 31, 2019, the total CRAR of the bank was 13.64 per cent, with tier 1 capital being at 12.62 per cent and this indicates a strong position on capital,” it said in a statement.

Also, gross NPA (non-performing asset) ratio in Federal Bank is 2.92 per cent against the industrial average of 9.1 per cent.

Stress book to average assets of Federal Bank has come down from 1.96 per cent in third quarter of 2018-19 to 1.59 per cent in the same quarter this fiscal.

“These figures show that the asset quality of the bank is safe and healthy. Federal Bank’s deposits have been growing at a healthy rate of 14 per cent year-on-year (December 2019 vs December 2018),” it added.

The lender also said nearly 90 per cent of the bank’s deposits are granular.

“This means, the percentage of deposits which are of value Rs 2 crore or below in our base, is close to 90 per cent. This reduces the risk of dependency on high-value deposits for the bank,” it said.

Several private sector lenders have issued statements about their financial condition in the wake of Yes Bank crisis which has triggered panic among customers as to whether their deposits are safe in private banks.

HDFC to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Yes Bank

New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will invest Rs 1,000 crore into cash-strapped Yes Bank for an equity stake as per the RBI-mandated reconstruction scheme for the troubled lender.

“The Corporation is investing in 100 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of Yes Bank for a consideration of Rs 10 per share (including Rs 8 premium) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,000 crore,” HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

This investment is likely to result in the Corporation (Housing Development Finance Corporation) holding in excess of 5 per cent shareholding in Yes Bank, with the final shareholding to be determined based on the final Scheme of Reconstruction and share issuance thereunder, it said.

As per the Scheme of Reconstruction, 75 per cent of the total investment by the Corporation would be locked in for three years.

HDFC said the investment deal is to happen for a cash consideration and is expected to be completed by March 31.

As per the RBI-approved reconstruction plan for Yes Bank, the country’s largest lender SBI will pick up 49 per cent stake in the cash-strapped private sector lender by infusing Rs 7,250 crore.

SBI will have to maintain at least 26 per cent shareholding for three years.

Among other investors who informed about the capital infusion on Friday, peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank said they will infuse Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 600 crore, respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank said it will invest Rs 500 crore to pick up 50 crore shares in Yes Bank.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the reconstruction scheme keeps at its core the protection of depositors’ interest, providing stability to Yes Bank and keeping a stable financial environment and banking system.

The RBI superseded Yes Bank’s board on March 5 and put the lender under a moratorium, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per account till April 3 due to the precarious financial condition and its inability to raise the much needed capital which it had been trying for over one year under its new MD & CEO Ravneet Singh Gill.

Sitharaman said the moratorium on the bank will be lifted within 3 days of notification of the reconstruction scheme.

