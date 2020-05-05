More businesses go online amid lockdown

By | Anil Rachamalla | Published: 12:03 am

Online shopping is a form of e-commerce which allows consumers to directly buy products and services from a seller via internet using web browser. People prefer online shopping as it is easy and convenient.

With a few clicks, one can place an order for a product and get it delivered at his/her doorstep with variety of payment options.Online shopping became popular after Internet boom in 2000. After the success of Amazon.com, first online shopping platform to cater to people across the world, many organisations ventured into the online space.

Post COVID-19 lockdown

It is not work as usual for businesses that are anxiously awaiting the nationwide lockdown to be relaxed. Businesses now need to reimagine and reinvent to shift their sales online. There is an increased demand from customers who order groceries and other essential supplies online due to restrictions imposed. It is predicted that the demand will persist even after the lockdown ends.

India’s biggest grocery sellers Walmart’s Best Price, Metro Cash and Carry India and Spencer’s have launched their online operations. With the lockdown entering its third stage in India, there will be an increase in online sales for vegetable and meat sellers.

Apart from these, healthcare (medicines) and health insurance products will be bought more online than offline.The world now has suddenly changed and adaptation is the key to success along with an approach of survival of the quickest. There will be a rise in forced entrepreneurship due to loss in jobs.

It is therefore predicted that gig economy-based delivery system (for online purchases among mass market consumers) will evolve to support micro, small and medium enterprises.

Safe deal

a) Top drivers of online trust: lock icon, https://, trust seal

b) Look for these questions to determine if a site is trustworthy

• Terms and conditions?

• Return policy listed?

• Secure site seal?

• Grammar and spelling mistakes?

• Having positive reviews?

• Social media following?

• Customer support contact information?



c) Strong passwords

d) Update your original software and don’t use pirated ones

e) Look for headers of the promotional emails

f) Always communicate with the inbuilt tools of the application and never communicate outside of the application

g) Never share OTP/PIN numbers in any form with buyer or seller

h) Never do the payment transaction while you are on a call

i) Do not click and fill any short links provided by the buyer or seller

j) Do not fill Google forms/links provided by the buyer or seller

k) Do not scan QR Code as money may get debited from your account

l) Stay away from seller who does not allow payment through a secure payment service such as PayPal or a credit/debit card transaction

m) Avoid a product or service if it is advertised at an unbelievably low price and has benefits or features that sound too good to be true

Changing times

• Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we are able to visualise many uncertainties. Different sectors including fashion apparels and luxury brands on e-commerce sites like Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart have incurred huge losses

• Post-pandemic we can expect an increase in sales on e-commerce sites as most of the people are now aware of social distancing. In order to safeguard themselves from falling prey to this pandemic, many are shifting to online mode of shopping

• OTT, online gaming, and digital media have many takers as consumers seek quality content while at home

• All traditional sales strategies and stocking strategies known to be originating from the East and West will fail. We will have to wait and see how seriously people take the social distancing going forward.

