More diagnostic facilities in Telangana soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) will soon launch additional diagnostic facilities across all the districts and also adopt a new policy to maintain diagnostic equipment.

The corporation estimates suggest that there are 35,000 minor- and medium-size medical laboratory equipment at teaching hospitals, district hospitals, primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and area hospitals (AHs) in the State. Besides these, about 1,000 high-end medical equipment — ultrasound machines, CT scans and MRI scans — needed for critical care are available at teaching hospitals and a few district hospitals.

The State government has now identified the TSMSIDC as the nodal agency to ensure the maintenance of the high-end equipment while the respective Superintendents will be responsible for the upkeep of the remaining 35,000 minor- and medium-size equipment.

“The idea is to ensure patients receive high-quality diagnostic services and drugs whenever they walk into any government hospital in the State. We have also decided to do away with third-party agencies for the maintenance of high-end medical equipment and will deal with the original manufacturers directly,” said Chairman, TSMSIDC, K Chandrasekhar Reddy.

The TSMSIDC is also in the process of coming up with a robust system to ensure the availability of quality drugs for patients at all the State-run hospitals.

