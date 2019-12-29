More eco-tourism parks on the list in Telangana

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: As part of development of forest areas, eco-tourism parks are being developed in co-ordination with Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC), said the Forests and Environment Minister AIlola Indrakaran Reddy.

Inaugurating a forest resort in Shamirpet here on Saturday, Reddy said that to ensure better living conditions for citizens and help them to relax and unwind, they were developing urban forest parks and eco-tourism parks in the State.

Facilities such as cottages, swimming pools, special features such as gaming for children, spa and other needs were being offered in eco-tourism parks, Reddy said and added that as part of health tourism, a healthcare centre would be established soon.

He said that Jawahar Lake Tourism Complex – eco tourism project had been developed under public-private partnership model in 5.16 acres of land belonging to Forest Department with a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

