More EoDB reforms in pipeline: KTR

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: The State government will take up a string of reforms initiatives to improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) index, and as a first step towards this, will soon be launching a Citizens Services Management portal offering all services at the click of a button. The proposed portal will enable citizens avail any service online.

“Telangana will set new standards in implementation of the EoDB for other States,” IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said here on Wednesday. A special dashboard will also be set up to monitor the reforms and programmes being carried out by the respective departments at regular intervals.

Rama Rao disclosed this at a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and heads of various departments to discuss and improve the standards of EoDB in the State. He discussed the reforms to be undertaken in various departments under the EoDB and issues to be addressed within a stipulated time-frame.

The Minister shared details pertaining to reforms proposed in different departments including law, tourism, civil supplies, excise, Telangana State Film Development Corporation, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and other departments. He instructed them to put in all efforts to introduce these reforms in different departments and was confident that once implemented, there would be a significant change in citizen services delivered by each department. “We need to bring all these reforms within a month by streamlining the functioning of all the departments concerned,” he said, and urged all department heads to work towards this end expeditiously.

The meeting also discussed effective implementation of the historic TS-bPASS Act aimed at providing building construction and layout permits within a stipulated time period. The Minister termed the TS-bPASS as a most convenient, easy and transparent manner and a first of its kind reforms exercise in the country. Rama Rao gave several suggestions on the measures to be taken in various departments and wanted them to cooperate and coordinate with each other for its effective implementation.

A separate nodal officer will be appointed in each department for TS-bPASS to coordinate with other departments. An action plan will be announced soon after resolving the field level practical issues in implementing the Act.

