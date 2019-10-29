More facilities at GHMC’s day-care centres

By | Published: 12:24 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: With Basthi Dawakhanas gaining overwhelming acceptance among public, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now focusing on strengthening the day care centres. In this direction, the authorities are now planning to introduce physiotherapy services at such facilities for senior citizens in the coming months.

At present, there are 88 day care centre in 30 municipal circles across the city. Senior citizens enroll at these centres and utilise different facilities, including playing indoor games like chess and caroms, reading newspapers and books in the library, exercise, watching TV etc. All these facilities are offered at free of cost to the senior citizens.

GHMC has issued identity cards to nearly 1.33 lakh senior citizens, who had enrolled with different centres and is now planning to introduce more facilities at these centres, especially health and wellness services.

Accordingly, measures are being taken to launch physiotherapy service in the centres for the convenience of senior citizens. As a pilot project, GHMC has identified 30 centres – one centre in each circle to launch this service.

A physiotherapy specialist will be visiting the centre twice or thrice a week and extend the required service to senior citizens. Emphasis will be on providing post-surgery care, age related ailments and others, said GHMC Additional Commissioner (Urban Community Development) Sikta Patnaik.

Health department has agreed to provide equipment used in physiotherapy service to each centre. This apart, the department will also send a physiotherapy specialist to these centres. All the Basthi Dawakhanas primary health centres will be linked with the day care centres for better coordination and extend effective physiotherapy service. All the referral cases from health centres and Basthi Dawakhanas will be registered and the specialist

physiotherapists will be deployed at the nearby day care centres accordingly.

“The idea is to offer different specialist services at the centres. To begin with, physiotherapy is being launched and we will decide on other services based on the feedback,” Patnaik said. Officials are still working out modalities, especially whether to offer physiotherapy service for free or charge nominally.

