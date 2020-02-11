More farmers extending lands under LPS to HMDA

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Impressed with the success of the Uppal Bhagayath land pooling initiative, many farmers are now parting with their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Many farmers and land owners in Malkaram village, Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district have offered 170 acres. In Bogaram village, Ghatkesar mandal, Medchal Malkajgiri district farmers and land owners have agreed to offer over 100 acres of land. Similarly, those in Lemur village, Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy district have offered over 60 acres.

Land pooling will be beneficial to both the land owners and government. While, the land value will increase manifold for the land owners, the government will have a land bank, besides lot of revenue through different means like taxes etc. The land bank can be utilised for developing different projects in the future. More importantly, land acquisition will result in the development of private sector and triggers unplanned infrastructure growth and development, according to an HMDA.

Meanwhile, BM Santosh Kumar has taken charge as the new Project Director, Outer Ring Road, and Managing Director of the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited here on Monday. He handed over the joining letter to HMDA Secretary Ramkishan, the press release added.

