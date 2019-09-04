More flexible testing options for TOEFL aspirants

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Students opting for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will now have more flexible testing options including an increase in number of sessions and a shorter turnaround time for re-testing.

The ETS, as part of a continuous effort to enhance the TOEFL iBT test experience for students and its value to institutions worldwide has made these changes which come into effect immediately.

According to a release, students can register for afternoon sessions on select dates. In addition, students can test on consecutive weekends as available dates permit — a significant improvement to the previous 12-day retest waiting period, the release said.

“The latest improvements to the TOEFL test revolve around the student testing experience and creating efficiencies that enable them to save time so that they can act quickly,” said ETS’s Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL programme.

“We understand that students need and appreciate flexibility, and these new changes provide conveniences for them as they navigate deadlines and busy schedules in preparing for their academic futures,” he said.

For general information on the TOEFL, visit www.ets.org/toefl. To prepare for the test, visit the website www.ets.org/s/toefl/free-practice.