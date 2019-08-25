More flights sought for Visakhapatnam

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 10:47 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association has expressed concern over decrease in number of flights from Visakhapatnam in spite of growth in passenger traffic at Visakhapatnam Airport and sought introduction of more flights to cater to the needs of the region.

According to APATA spokesman and CEO of Symbiosys Technologies O Naresh Kumar, the reduction of flights over a period was as high as 80 to 59-61 flight movements per day. “We have decided to take up the matter with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Defence Ministry for taking necessary measures,” he stated.

Prominent among the reasons for slow growth of passengers and reduction of flights are closure of jet airways leading to removing many flights, repair and maintenance of many alliance air aircraft of air India, non payment of promised viability gap funding to alliance air by the Government and their shifting aircraft to more profitable routes and routes under Udaan from Vizag.

Naresh Kumar also lamented the restrictions on civil movements by the Navy on working days between 6 pm and 10 pm when all slots are full and no slots left for new aircraft. “Also, there is only one direction runway in Vizag airport. Navy needs new Parallel taxi track PTT. Work has started on this…port has to allott 50 acres for completion. This will help navy use PTT and allow peak hour slots to civil after new runway is done,” he says.

He notes that the Narava hill heights was blocking second direction of landing and there was need to prune the hill, for, it would be useful for the Defence needs and naval aircraft as well. Besides, it will reduce airtime of aircraft by 10 minutes and save fuel and also allow both direction landing, allowing more aircraft to land freely. “Even though flights have reduced…by 20 movements from peak of 80 to 60…the passenger growth is still up by two per cent for the months May to July 2019, which is a good sign.

As many as 7,29,697 passengers travelled from Vizag Airport in the months of May, June & July, 2019 compared to 7,1,021 for the corresponding period of last year. There is a 9 per cent growth in the domestic cargo handling through Vizag Airport in the months May to July 2019 when around 1,586 tons of cargos was handled as against 1,456 tons last year for the corresponding period.

