More forces, better security for festivals, says DCP Amber Kishore Jah

By | Published: 12:24 am

With the festival season set to begin in the city, the Hyderabad police, especially the south zone, are busy planning to ensure that they are conducted in a peaceful manner. This apart, they are taking up various initiatives, including social programmes, for the public in the southern parts of the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jah in an interview with Asif Yar Khan explains his plans for the peaceful conduct of festivals and other aspects concerning safety and security of the citizens.

Q. How are the preparations for the upcoming B onalu and other festivals that follow?

Ans. Meetings of local police officials have been conducted to brief them about the security arrangements. Meeting with temple committees will be held shortly and an all-department meeting will follow. Similarly, after Bonalu, other festivals, including Ganesh festival, are lined up and depending on the requirement, bandobast will be planned.

Q: What special arrangements are being made for Bonalu and other festivals?

Ans. Festivals are time to enjoy and celebrate. But considering the importance of safety and security, we deploy additional forces during the 10-day festival. Additional closed-circuit cameras are being installed at places identified by the local police and the other wings of the city police are also being informed about the necessary requirement to be taken care of.

Q: What efforts are being made to check nuisance by rowdy sheeters?

Ans. Monitoring of unsocial elements, including rowdy sheeters, is a continuous process. Whenever required as per the local crime pattern of the police station, rowdy sheeters and trouble mongers are summoned to the police station and counselled. We are also calling the associates of the rowdy sheeters and counselling them. If they flout rules, then action will be initiated as per law.

Q. What measures are being put in place to ensure safety of the citizens?

A: The local police are taking up all measures like patrolling during day and night. Synchronizing the beats with the crime pattern of the locality or area is being done after studying the crime scenario. We expect it will help in bringing down criminal activities. Moreover, late night nuisance is not being tolerated and there is no compromise with people who are keeping their establishments open late in the night and allowing gatherings. Cases are booked against such establishment owners.

Q. Any new initiatives being planned in colonies?

A: A safe colony concept has been started by the south zone police. One colony in every police station is selected by the local SHO and with the help of local residents and associations, we are making it safer by installing closed-circuit cameras and fall gates. Also, entry and exit points will be restricted in the colony during the night. Local SHO of the police station is visiting the colony and identifying issues. The concept will be expanded to all colonies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter