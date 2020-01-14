More lung spaces created in erstwhile Warangal

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Warangal: With a view to provide more lung spaces for the citizens, the government has taken up the Bhadrakali bund promenade in Warangal and an Urban Forest Park at Jamandlapalli village on the outskirts of Mahabubabad town.

While the Bhadrakali bund was developed with Rs 22 crore under HRIDAY scheme, the forest department developed the Urban Forest Park in 250 acres of land at the cost of Rs 30 crore.

On the other hand, the forest department also developed Mukti Vanam which would provide a right platform to bring devotion, entertainment and health under one roof in an area of 50 acres accommodating Nakshatra Vanam, Rasi Vanam, Butterfly Garden, Navagraha Vanam, Saptharushi Vanam and Panchavati Vanam etc at Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, KUDA project officer (PO) E Ajit Reddy said that the Bhadrakali bund would be inaugurated soon. “As a part of the beautification project, walking track, seating area, playing area, viewing decks, bird walks, toy train track, parking area, lighting, street furniture and landscaping works were developed at the park,” Ajit Reddy added.

Apart this, tenders have been finalised recently for the construction of the another 1.90 km long bund under the Smart City project by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) with an estimated cost of Rs 59 crore. But GWMC is yet to start the works. At Urban Forest Park at Jamandlapally in Mahabubabad, inspection paths, walking trail, cycle trail, fire lines, internal roads, etc were developed.

