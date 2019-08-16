More Metro services on Ameerpet-Hitec City line

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:26 am

Hyderabad: Efforts have been intensified to increase the frequency of Metro services between Ameerpet – Hitec City stations with the Chief Electrical Inspector (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail, DVS Raju inspecting the Overhead Electric Traction System (OETS) between Hitec-City station and Raidurg section, here on Friday. The energisation of the OETS in this section will facilitate testing of reversal operation (upline to downline and vice versa) beyond Hitec City station, said Raju after the inspection.

Further, completion of these trials beyond Hitec City station is crucial to improve the Metro service frequency between Ameerpet and Hitec City and also to ease the peak hours rush in this section, he said. There is a lot of demand from passengers to improve train frequency in this section. In the absence of reversal facility, the services were being operated in twin single line method between Hitec City and Jubilee Hills Check Post and trains are brought to their respective up and down line directions by making use of the crossover line at Jubilee Hills Checkpost as a temporary measure.

Once the reversal comes into operation, more services could be operated for the convenience of passengers. L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer KVB Reddy said, “this is an important milestone for corridor III. We are thankful to DVS Raju for inspecting the OETS between Hitec City station to Raidurg section”

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said trial runs on the 1.5 km Hitec City to Raidurg (Mindspace station) route will be conducted for about two months. Similarly, efforts are being made to launch Metro services on Jubilee Bus station (JBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) section by December this year, he added.

3-day snack festival from Aug 30

Want to try authentic Gujarati Sukhdi, Bihari Sattu Parata or the Punjabi Gur para?, visit any of the Metro Rail stations at Nagole, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Ameerpet or Hitec City between August 30 and September 1 to relish from crispy and yummy snacks.

The Telangana Tourism and Culture Department is organising the International Snack Festival 2019 at the four Metro stations between 3 pm and 9 pm on these days. Visitors will have an opportunity to taste from 150 varieties of snacks, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Women, especially home makers from 15 different States and also from seven countries including Ethiopia, Spain, South Korea, Switzerland, Argentina, China and Sudan will be participating in the festival.

No dishes or snacks from commercial establishments will be permitted and only home makers, students and women organisations will be part of the event. The idea is to promote women empowerment and diverse cultures of India, said Telangana Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham at a press conference here on Friday.

“Like snacks festival, every month different festivals will be organised. These include International Fish Festival, International Pickle Festival etc.,” he said.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said Hyderabad Metro was unique compared to other Metro in the country. Apart from being a mode of transport, Hyderabad Metro stations are venues for different activities, he said. In addition to snacks festival, steps are being taken to organise science exhibitions in association with IICT to create interest among students, he added.

