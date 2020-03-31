More mobile Rythu Bazaars to hit Hyderabad streets

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the response from the public, the Agriculture Department is gearing to up introduce more mobile Rythu Bazaars across the city to deliver vegetables.

According to officials, there was good demand for mobile Rythu Bazaars and requests were coming in to provide more such facilities in more areas during the lockdown.

The initiative was taken up following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, with the GHMC joining hands with the Agriculture and Marketing Departments for operating mobile Rythu Bazaars in different areas.

Last week, over 170 mobile Rythu Bazaars were introduced for selling vegetables in more than 300 different locations. From Erragadda Model Rythu Bazaar alone, which is one of the busiest vegetable markets in the city, 30 mobile bazaars are being operated in different areas including Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad and Moosapet.

Ramesh, Estate Officer, Erragadda Rythu Bazaar, said that with the launch of mobile Rythu Bazaars, the footfalls to the market have come down by 50 per cent. “We have arranged such facility to reduce the rush in the markets and provide the vegetables to residents at their doorstep,” he said.

Against the regular arrivals of 2,000 quintals of vegetables every day, the market is getting 1,400 quintals and the remaining quantities are being provided to mobile Rythu Bazaars, he said, adding that the Rythu Bazaars which used to witness over 6,000 consumers daily is now registering 3,000 with the launch of such facilities.

However, the vegetables in mobile Rythu Bazaars are higher by Rs.5 on each item owing to transportation costs. These vegetables are being transported mainly from parts of Rangareddy and Medak districts.

Officials said that most of the essential vegetables are available in the mobile Rythu Bazaars and appealed to consumers to make use of such facilities from nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the vegetables are being sold at reasonable prices in various Rythu Bazaars in the city. On Tuesday, a kg of tomato was sold for Rs. 9, chilli for Rs. 23, onions for Rs. 25, potatoes for Rs. 29 and ladyfingers for Rs. 31.

