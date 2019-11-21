More people join Green India Challenge

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge launched by TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar continues to draw participation of large number of people across the country.

Inspired by the Rajya Sabha MP, TRS ZPTC Gudi Vamshidhar Reddy from Lingala Ganapuram participated in the challenge and planted three saplings on Wednesday. He challenged BiggBoss-2 contestants and actors Samrat, Tanish and singer Roll Rida to plant three saplings each and take forward the challenge. Responding immediately, Samrat took the challenge from his friend Vamshidhar Reddy and nominated actors Varun Sandesh, Nikhil and anchor Shyamala to plant saplings.

Meanwhile, Visakha Sharada Peetham uttaradhikari Swamy Swatmanandendra Saraswati too participated in the challenge by planting three saplings on the Peetham premises in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of the birthday celebrations of the Peetham pontiff Swamy Swaroopanandendra Saraswati. He invited TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, Tamil daily Dinamalar owner RR Gopal, ice-cream outlets chain Creamstone managing director Viren Shah, Visakhapatnam collector V Vinaychand, and GHMC zonal commissioner Hari chandana, to plant saplings.

