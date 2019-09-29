More pharma cos under ACB scanner

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:07 am

Hyderabad: More pharma companies are under the scanner of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is probing the large scale financial irregularities allegedly committed by Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department officials in purchasing medicines and equipment for dispensaries and other hospitals of the Employees State Insurance (ESI).

The ACB, which arrested seven persons including IMS Director Ch Devika Rani, after registering a case against 17 government officials, named only one Omni Medi Company. The company’s Managing Director K Srihari Babu and representative Ch Siva Nagaraju were also arrested along with Rani and others on Friday.

“We are collecting more details about the pharma companies that supplied medicines and equipment to dispensaries and ESI hospitals,” an official said adding that at least dozen companies that supplied medicines were under the scanner.

The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department, which initially probed irregularities in IMS department named two pharma companies in Alwal and one each in Chaitanyapuri, New Bowenpally, Indiranagar in Qutbullahpur, Chapel Road in Abids, Tadbund crossroads, Macha Bollarum, Barkatpura, Kacheguda and Banjara Hills that supplied medicines.

Most of these shops remained closed on the day of inspection by officials from the V&E department. However, officials insisted on the owners to furnish information to them and submit relevant documents.

The wing has found that around 73 per cent to 97 per cent sales and supplies from most of these firms pertained to ESI and IMS Director. On verification of indent, it was found that certain drugs were procured from the non-rate contract firms at higher prices.

The wing has also found that no drug procurement committee was formed for analysis of requirement of medicines to be purchased for the year 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 up to October.

On verification of outward register, it was established that the receiver signature columns were kept unfilled without any remarks as such it can be understood that the indent copies were not dispatched deliberately.

Probe takes new turn with release of audio tapes

The ongoing investigation into the financial irregularities took a new turn with the release of audio tapes of a purported conversation between a doctor of the Employees State Insurance (ESI) and a section officer Surendranath.

In the conversation, Surendranath was found asking the doctor to prepare fake bills worth Rs 50 lakh. Though Surendranath persuaded the doctor to prepare the bills, the latter did not oblige and clarified that he would proceed as per the rules. It is learned that Surendranath threatened a woman officer in a similar manner.

