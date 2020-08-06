More rain gardens in Hyderabad soon

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: With the rain garden works at Kukatpally nala, Begumpet flyover, reaching the final stages, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is now embarking on taking up more such projects in different parts of the city.

Apart from imparting a touch of aesthetics, rain gardens serve varied purposes, including storm water management by strengthening the soft edges of the embankment and facilitating free water flow.

Interventions of these kinds also help in eradicating the problem of water stagnations and eventually address the mosquito menace as they involve complete cleaning of the area, removing debris and accumulated waste from the premises while developing the greenery.

The works at rain garden on the land abutting Kukatpally nala at Begumpet flyover are almost nearing completion. A green cover and avenue plantation, besides plant species like canna, vetiver typha latifolia, ipomea carnea and cyperus alterniforus have been planted to improve the water quality.

Now, HMDA is replicating these works at Uppal near Asian Cinemas to Uppal Bhagayath layout covering 650 metres along the nala on Nalla Cheruvu.

Apart from developing greenery, officials are taking up avenue plantation, boulder apron works in the nala to arrest soil erosion by kerb stone marking, etc. Works here have commenced two weeks back and officials intend to complete the rain garden works by October 15.

Due to poor monitoring and taking undue advantage of the conditions that usually exist, most of the nalas have turned into dumping spots for solid waste and also debris, that ends up obstructing the free flow of water.

On Tuesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted, “#Raingardens underneath #Begumpet flyover is nearing completion @HMDA_Gov has now taken up similar Raingardens @ 9 more sites in @GHMConline as advised @KTRTRS”.

