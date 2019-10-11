More rain likely in Telangana

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: An extended southwest monsoon, which has kept the State under umbrellas for four months now, is keeping rainfall meters in districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, busy with moderate to heavy rainfall every day.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning was recorded in patches across the State, mostly during the late afternoon and evening hours. Hyderabad, which has been witnessing heavy rains continuously for the last 10 days, saw Quthbullapur recording 64 mm on Thursday, while Jeedimetla registered 54.3 mm, Alwal 51 mm and Madhapur 48.5 mm.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Thoguta in Siddipet recorded the day’s highest rainfall in the State at 89.5 mm followed by Damarlagidda in Narayanapet (72.3 mm), Narmeta in Jangaon at (72 mm) and Zaffergadh in Jangaon at (65.5 mm).

The present monsoon conditions, according to the TSDPS, indicate light to moderate rain at a few places with heavy rain at isolated places for the next two days, and thereafter, light to moderate rain at a few places for three days.

Private weather forecast agency Skymet said there were various weather systems affecting the South Peninsula. A cyclonic circulation was over the East Central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast. Besides this, a trough was also extending from the Gangetic West Bengal to Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“In view of the persistence of these weather systems, we expect light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells over parts in Telangana during the next two to three days. For the next four to five days, rains are also expected to continue over Hyderabad,” the agency said.

